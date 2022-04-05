Blast at scrap metal factory: 4 injured

KOLKATA: Four persons suffered injuries after an explosion took place inside a scrap metal factory in Belur, Howrah on Monday afternoon.



According to sources, around 2:30 pm on Monday, four labourers were dismantling iron scraps when the incident took place inside the factory in Mahabir market area on Agra Sen street. A labourer hit a metal box and it exploded. Due to the impact, two labourers suffered critical injuries while two others suffered minor injuries. They were rushed to Howrah hospital where two of them were discharged after necessary treatment. The other two labourers, identified as Pintu Ram and Ranu Devi, were shifted to a private hospital for better treatment. Cops are investigating to find out how the explosion had taken place. Sources informed that forensic experts have been requested to visit the explosion site as soon as possible. Police are questioning the owner of the factory and other labourers.