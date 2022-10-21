'BJP's vote bank politics evident as price of Amul milk not hiked in Guj'

KOLKATA: Accusing BJP of doing vote bank politics, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said it is evident from the way it put on hold the hike in milk prices of a nationally known milk brand in poll-bound Gujarat.



She alleged that Bengal is often deprived by the BJP-led Centre government and said that the price of "milk marketed by Gujarat-based Indian dairy state government cooperative society, Amul, was not increased in the western state (Gujarat) owing to the upcoming state Assembly polls there".

Banerjee claimed that even as the price of Amul milk was increased in Bengal, the cost remained unchanged in Gujarat. According to reports, Amul had hiked the price of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat recently. "As a Chief Minister, I could have told people to boycott Amul products, but I did not do so. It is shameful that because of the Assembly election the price of dairy products has not been increased in Gujarat,"she said, adding "they (BJP-led Centre) always try to deprive Bengal."

Banerjee made the statement while inaugurating Kali Puja organised by Janbazar Sammilito Kali Puja Samity on SN Banerjee Road. Party's MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and his wife Nayana, party's MLA; Mayor Firhad Hakim and state Industry minister Shashi Panja were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Referring to the Singur movement, Banerjee reiterated: "The movement started as the CPI(M) had taken farmlands from the farmers forcibly. They had unleashed a reign of terror in the area. Tapashi Mallick was murdered. The farmers had been terrorised. The problem would not have arisen had the Left Front government asked the Tatas to buy the land from the farmers. For 34 years, they (the Left Front government) did nothing for Bengal and now the only job of the leaders is to criticise the state government," she said, adding: "What has been done after 2011 in Kolkata is visible." She also claimed that the BJP can never emulate the work of TMC-run government and is jealous. She further stated that to help the Left government to win polls, the Tata Group had advertised against her.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister urged the Kali Puja committees to take precautions so that people do not burst firecrackers near the pandals. "There may be a storm and so everyone should be cautious," she said. Banerjee said the Durga idol, which had been kept at the pandal, would be preserved.

"It is good that the organisers have kept an idol of Durga along with Kali at the pandal as both are two forms of Mother nature," she maintained. She urged people to maintain communal harmony and peace. "After Kali Puja, there will be Bhaiphonta followed by Chhath Puja. Maintain peace and harmony and enjoy the festive season with everyone," she remarked.