'BJP's vision for Bengal a replica of Tripura's unfulfilled manifesto'

Kolkata: A day after BJP released its manifesto for Bengal—'Sonar Bangla Sankalpa Patra'—political analysts opined that the vision document was a reflection of the promises the party had made in Tripura during 2018 Assembly polls in the North-Eastern state. Interestingly, much of the 'vision' (as drafted in the poll manifesto) was never turned into reality in Tripura, analysts insisted.



Moreover, in Bengal the promises made by the BJP in the election manifesto were not found in 18 states where the party was in power, they maintained. Like the Bengal's election manifesto, in the vision document of Tripura, BJP had promised to give jobs to the youths in each household. Under the 'Ebar Yuba, Ebar BJP' scheme one youth from each household was supposed to have received jobs in Tripura.

The saffron party had further vowed that the jobs would be given on the basis of missed calls made on a first-come-first-serve basis. They had boasted that at least 50,000 youths would have received jobs in the first year of the scheme.

Moreover, the party had promised all temporary jobs in the government sector would be made permanent. On March 9, the BJP government in Tripura turned 3-year-old and the state government announced that there would be no government jobs there. Rather, government jobs in each category would be outsourced. In Bengal, the BJP has announced 33 per cent reservation of government jobs for women.

"Like in Bengal, in Tripura BJP had announced the setting up of 7th pay Commission for state government employees. After three years, it has not been implemented and 17 per cent DA arrears have not been paid in Tripura," analysts said.

The BJP had announced payment of Rs 3000 pension per month to the widows, elderly and physically-challenged people in Bengal. In Tripura, it had promised to enhance the pension to Rs 2000 from Rs 700.

After three years, it had increased the pension to Rs 1000 per month. The political experts said in the election manifesto for Bengal nothing had been mentioned as to how money would be kept for the schemes. "The people of Tripura had trusted BJP and now they are repenting for their mistake," they said.