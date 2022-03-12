'BJP's victory in 4 states not true reflection of people's mandate'

KOLKATA: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday termed the BJP's victory in Assembly elections in four states as not a true reflection of people's mandate and accused the saffron camp of looting votes by using the election machinery.



She also dubbed the defeat of Akhilesh Yadav as a 'machine-made' affair. She urged Akhilesh not to give up and demanded a forensic audit of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Uttar Pradesh.

Reiterating her call for an Opposition alliance to defeat the BJP, Banerjee said there was no use of sitting idle and waiting for the Congress.

"The party (BJP) should not raise its voice much just because they have won in a few states. This victory is not a true reflection of the people's mandate. This verdict is because of the blatant use of the election machinery to loot votes," she said.

"Akhilesh Yadav (of the Samajwadi Party) has lost not because of people's mandate but due to loot of votes," Banerjee said.

She was speaking at a press conference after the Bengal government presented the state Budget for 2022-23 fiscal in the state Assembly.

"BJP had used all the agencies to ensure victory in UP. But despite that the vote percentage and seats of Akhilesh have gone up by 72 while the BJP lost 54 seats," she said. Banerjee also claimed that an Additional District Magistrate had been suspended on charges of removing the EVMs at night without anyone's permission.

"They (BJP) had plans to replace the EVMs in Bengal, but could not do so as our workers had intensified their vigil in the areas where the strong rooms had been situated," she said.

Without naming Narendra Modi, she said: "We have always asked our leaders who win elections to be sober and humble. But, in UP it is just the opposite. You find so much arrogance and ego, which are reflected in the behavior of the BJP leaders. One of them has spoken about the 2024 Lok Sabha election completely forgetting that anyone can die at any moment as we do not know our destiny."

Banerjee once again urged the like-minded political parties to get united against the BJP. "I do not know whether they will take me or not but let there be unity of all like-minded parties to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Parliament election."

Asked about the performance of the Congress, Banerjee said: "It is for them to decide on what they want to do. But I think all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP. There is no need to wait for the Congress," she added.

Reacting on the prospect of Trinamool in Goa, she said: "We got hardly three months time before the Assembly election in Goa. Still, we have secured 6 per cent of the vote. People of the coastal state have become aware of our symbol." She maintained that the Trinamool would continue to expand in other states.