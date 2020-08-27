BJP's sole purpose is to play divisive politics: TMC

Kolkata: Saugata Roy, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP and party's national spokesperson reacting to a tweet said the country does not want the BJP because of its communal and religious politics.



"BJP has only communal and religious agenda. Its sole purpose is to play divisive politics and people of the country do not like the party," Roy maintained.

He was reacting to a tweet by Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT cell making a series of allegation against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee like failure to combat the pandemic, corruption in the distribution of Amphan relief and failure to manage the examination like NEET and JEE. Coming down heavily on the BJP, Roy said the party is against Mamata Banerjee as she talks about the need of the poor. The rationing system in Bengal is one of best in the country. So far the Amphan relief is concerned there were some defalcation which were ironed and the people

involved have been brought

to book. He said the chief ministers of Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Maharastra, Punjab and Puducherry and Congress president Sonia Gandhi have all opposed holding the NEET and JEE examination in September.

Roy said: "The Union Education minister does not understand anything and is trying to force the students to face the vulnerable situation." About malviya, Roy commented "Let him first become an MLA or an MP then anyone can talk about him."