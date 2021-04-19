BJP's Sayantan Basu, TMC's Sujata Khan barred from campaigning for 24 hrs

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Sayantan Basu for his inflammatory comment in connection to the Sitalkuchi firing incident during the 4th phase of elections on April 10 in which four persons had



died.

The poll panel also banned Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Arambagh seat in Hooghly Sujata Mondal Khan from campaigning for 24 hours for her comments in reference to scheduled caste voters. Both Basu and Khan were served showcause notices and were asked to explain their stand but their reply did not satisfy the Commission.

The transcript of Basu's speech during a recent public rally can be read as "I, Sayantan Basu am here to tell you that don't try to play too much. We will play the game of Sitalkuchi…" EC stated that his speech was found to be in violation of the model code and provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The ban on both Basu and Khan will be effective from April 18, 7pm to April 19, 7pm.