BJP's Rakesh Singh granted bail in drug seizure case after about 8 months

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted bail to BJP leader Rakesh Singh in connection with a drug seizure case after about 8 months.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice B Pattanayak, during the hearing, directed the BJP leader to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2, 00, 000 and four sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

Singh's counsel Rajdeep Majumdar prayed for the bail before the court. He submitted before the court that there was no drug recovered from the possession of the accused and the prosecution has not been able to provide any proof of conspiracy.

Police had arrested Singh, a leader of many workers' unions in the Kolkata port area, for his alleged involvement in a drug recovery case on February 23. He was nabbed from a vehicle while travelling on the Kolkata-Delhi national highway at Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. BJP state youth leader Pamela Goswami, who was earlier held following alleged seizure of contraband from her car, had claimed that it was a conspiracy hatched by Singh. It is learnt that Singh has more than 27 criminal cases against him (with some charges as serious as an attempt to murder).