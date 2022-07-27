BJP's poor strength in state: JP Nadda likely to visit city

KOLKATA: BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to visit the city to take a stock of the party as the central leadership has taken a strong exception over the poor organisation in Bengal.

Nadda is likely to visit Bengal after the ongoing session of the Parliament comes to an end on August 12.

A senior state leader said the central leadership is not happy with the performance of the state leadership. They pointed out that despite repeated requests the state leaders have failed to put up any proper movement and are more interested in making statements in the media or social media.

Amitabha Chakraborty, organising general secretary of the state unit had admitted before Amit malviya and other senior leaders that the average number of genuine workers in the districts varies from 500 to 1000. Also, there is flight of workers to Trinamool Congress after 2021 Assembly elections and many old timers are not coming to the party office, he told in the meeting which was held at the National Library on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the state unit has called off the Kali Puja programme which was supposed to have been held outside the state headquarters on Muralidhar Sen lane. Though the state leaders refused to comment on the issue, political experts said the programme was dropped as the leadership thought it would give a wrong signal to the

public.