BJP's politics of hatred has brought disgrace to the nation: Trinamool

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC), demanding stern legal action against two former BJP spokespersons whose statements criticising Prophet Mohammad raised a public outcry in several countries leading to boycotting of Indian goods by some of them, in a scathing attack against the saffron camp said its "politics of hatred" has only brought disgrace to the nation and left it facing diplomatic outrage at the world forum for the first time since Independence.



Wondering why no legal action had been initiated against the duo, TMC Rajya Sabha member and party's national spokesperson Sukhendu Shekhar Ray said their suspension was an organisational action.

"What about the legal action by the Union Home ministry? Why has no action been initiated against them?" he asked.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ray—who is himself a renowned lawyer of Calcutta High Court—said that instead of offering an "apology" for the unwarranted comments, the Centre is risking jeopardizing diplomatic ties with the Middle East nations on whom the country depends for its crude oil imports.

He added that while the purpose of Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is to punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class upon the founders and prophets of religion, Section 295 (A) of IPC states that such persons can be arrested without a warrant and punished for up to three years. "Doesn't the Solicitor General know about these Sections," he further asked.

Ray said to cover up the issue, a spokesperson of the External Affairs ministry said that stern action had been taken against them and alleged that some countries were over-reacting.

"It seems that the spokesperson is holding the brief of BJP. The BJP has suspended one of them and expelled the other from the party but that action has not been taken by the Indian government," he asked.

The BJP appoints such "fringe elements" to pursue their political agenda, he stated, adding: "What BJP is doing by suspending their spokesperson is nothing but a cover-up. Why is BJP national president J P Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi silent on this issue? India should not be held responsible for irresponsible comments made by the BJP leaders."

Ray added: "On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he hadn't done anything which led the Indians to bow their heads in shame. On May 26, two days before Modi's statement two of his party spokespersons made malicious statements against the Prophet. BJP indulges in such hate politics. Why should the Indians be held responsible for such irresponsible comments by two persons who belong to a party that propagates hate against a particular community." The TMC leader said: "In USA, statements have been issued that the minorities are not safe in India and human rights are violated. In the British Parliament, the matter has been criticised. The diplomatic, cultural and trade relations with the Middle East have been badly hit because of such irresponsible statements. In Kuwait, many department stores have refused to keep Indian products. About 60 per cent of India's crude oil is imported from the Middle East. The future of 89 lakh Indians who work or do business in the Middle East has been at stake."

Ray maintained the liberal view of India that has earned respect from all the countries for ages has been shattered due to the narrow view of the BJP.