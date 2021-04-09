'BJP's polarisation tactics will not stop Cong's win in Malda'

MALDA: Isha Khan Choudhury, Congress sitting MLA from Sujapur constituency, on Thursday said BJP's polarisation tactics would not restrict him from winning his seat again in the Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.



"Congress party has a strong hold in Malda. In the last 2016, election Congress bagged 11 out of the 12 seats. BJP's polarisation will not affect our party," said Khan.

On Thursday, he took out a bike rally and went for door-to-door campaign to seek support from electorates in the Sujapur constituency, which is going to the polls during the last phase of Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 29.

The Congress leader reiterated that Congress is having an alliance with the CPI (M) to fight the Bengal Assembly Election 2021.

In 2016 also, it had an alliance with the Left.

"We are sure that Congress will come first in Malda this time" pointed out Khan, who will be taking on the BJP' s S K Jiyauddin and the Trinamool Congress's Mohd Abdul Gani in the Sujapur contest this time.

Isha Khan Choudhury comes from a prominent political family, and both his father, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, and uncle, A B A Ghani Khan Choudhury, have served as Cabinet ministers at the Centre.

Isha Khan Choudhury won his first Assembly election in 2011. He had won the polls during that time from the Baishnabnagar constituency on a Congress ticket. In the 2016 Assembly polls, however, he switched to the Sujapur constituency.