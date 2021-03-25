'BJP's ploy of spreading politics of hate will fail in Bengal'

Bishnupur: Jharkhand Chief Minister and chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren accused BJP of creating factions between people of same caste, community and religion. In the same breath he assured that their tactics would turn fruitless in Bengal.



He said while addressing public rallies in support of Trinamool Congress at

Bandwan, Malbazar and Taldangra in Purulia and Bankura districts.

Accusing BJP of practicing "hate politics", he said: "Earlier BJP divided people on the basis of religion, but now their agenda is to pit you against your own caste, community. But I am sorry to say that their tried and tested formula would not work in Bengal".

In this connection, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee tweeted: "Shri Hemant Soren rightly pointing out about the vicious propaganda and divisive politics spread routinely by @BJP4India leaders, while ignoring crucial national issues at hand! We'll unitedly fight these evil forces to protect our democracy, our peace and harmony."

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweetes: "Jis desh ka Raja vyapari hota hai, us desh ka Praja hamesha bhikari rehta hai" - Shri @HemantSorenJMM. This is indeed the true reality of our nation where millions continue to suffer while Shri @narendramodi continues to appease the rich and push the masses further into darkness."