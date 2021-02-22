BJP's only ally left is CBI: TMC on notice to Abhishek's wife

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit out at the Centre on Sunday, alleging political vendetta as the CBI served a notice to TMC MP from Diamond Harbour and party's youth wing chief Abhishek Banerjee's wife, asking to join the probe as witness in the coal pilferage case.



In a statement, the party said that people will give a befitting reply to the BJP over this during the polls. So predictable. So desperate. All BJP allies have left them. So the only loyal allies are CBI and ED," it stated.

"CBI is the only ally of the BJP left," it added.

The party said it was not scared and will fight it out.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and party MP Sougata Roy alleged that the CBI visiting Abhishek's house was nothing but political vendetta. "The way BJP was targeting Abhishek for the last few days prove that they were up to something," he said.

The BJP said the TMC was trying to politicise the matter.

According to sources, the CBI team is likely to question Abhishek's wife Rujira Banerjee and her sister in connection with the case.

The developments come after senior BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah was asked by a special court to appear in person in regards to a defamation case filed by the TMC youth wing chief.

Assembly elections in Bengal are likely to be held in April-May this year.