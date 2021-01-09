BJP's only agenda is to stall development work: Trinamool

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday claimed that the BJP was involved in destructive politics and the saffron party's sole agenda was to stall development work carried out by the state government.



"Despite facing various challenges and opposition, Mamata Banerjee has brought historic development to the state at various sectors since 2011. Even after facing Centre's apathy and lackadaisical attitude, the state government continued to work for the state's development showcasing courage and a strong resolve under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. BJP is trying to create obstacles for her," the minister stated.

Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, on Friday, Chatterjee said: "BJP leaders get up in the morning, sip a cup of tea and spend the rest of the day spreading canard and personal slander. They want to destroy Bengal's culture and tradition."

"The people, who are opposing us—from the turncoats to the party's chief—don't have any agenda. They spend their time plotting against Bengal. They focus on how to destroy Bengal's culture and tradition. They concentrate on finding ways to tarnish the state's image. No one from their camp comes forward to

speak about ways of developing the state further," the leader added.

Chatterjee claimed that the saffron party was vitiating the peaceful environment of Bengal by spreading violence. Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, Chatterjee said: "We see weathercocks who have recently become very active. The weathercocks fail to understand that when the wind stops blowing, they will have a painful end." Coming down heavily on the BJP for 'distorting history,' he said: "BJP is distorting history everywhere. The leaders from Delhi are coming and disseminating wrong information among people to confuse them. Distortion of history is an unpardonable crime and nobody has the right to change it," he said. adding.

Chatterjee claimed that despite facing major obstacles, the rate of unemployment in the state had decreased. However, the rate of unemployment is at its peak nationally for the first time in 45 years.

Slamming the BJP for not having any vision for the state's development, the leader reiterated that the saffron party's main motive was to destroy Bengal. "At a time when we are busy visiting people at their doorsteps (duare duare) or in different localities (paray paray), they are engaged in creating troubles and nuisances to hog the limelight in the media," he said.

He said the state government had worked round the clock to rebuild life after the super cyclone Amphan and combat COVID-19 pandemic. "Reaching out to the people in the remote areas to provide them with immediate relief was a difficult job. Again, no one had any idea of COVID-19 pandemic. The national lockdown was announced in March 2020 without giving anyone any chance to make plans to combat the pandemic. Mamata Banerjee went to different areas to create awareness among people. She made arrangements to bring back the migrant workers and subsequently plans were made to give them jobs. This needs planning and administrative efficiency," he said.

Chatterjee claimed that the saffron party doesn't believe in democracy and flexes muscles for political gains. "But, supporters of TMC have pledged to protect Bengal. They are by the side of Mamata Banerjee," he said. Chatterjee reiterated that people of the state would vote for Trinamool Congress despite BJP's orchestrated effort to malign the state government and the ruling party.

"We hope people in Bengal will strengthen Mamata Banerjee's foundation to translate her vision of Biswa Bangla," he added.