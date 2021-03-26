BJP's old guards urge people to vote for Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: In the high-octave election battle, that has exposed the BJP's deceitful ways of vooing voters and has also irked the old-timers for nominating TMC turncoats as a result of which they had decided to field 150 independent candidates, the Adi BJP Bachao Mancha has raised a slogan stating that they want Mamata Banerjee to remain as the chief minister.



The slogan circulated through the social media and also written on the walls in some districts has now become a great concern of the state BJP leadership. The slogan is "Adi BJP dicche dak, bonge ebar didi thak (Old BJP is giving a clarion call, let didi —Mamata Banerjee—be there in Bengal." Senior BJP leaders said they had contacted the local leaders and urged them not to do this as it would dent the image of the party before the polls.

At Suri in Birbhum, the infighting in the BJP has come out in the open with most of the workers refusing to work for party nominee Jagannath Chattopadhyay. The BJP did pretty well in 2019 Lok Sabha election in Suri and party workers thought that either Kalosona Mondol of Dudkumar Mondol would be made the candidate. Instead the state leadership announced Chatterjee's name. Calling him an outsider, BJP workers refused to work for him. When contacted Mondol said: "Our party workers are working but there is resentment as no local leader has been made the candidate."

The state BJP leaders have failed to engage the party workers campaign for Rabindranath Mondol, Trinamool Congress' turncoat in the Singur Assembly seat.

Soon after the first list was announced by the BJP on March 14, the resentment began in Singur and it is still continuing. The attempts made by the state leaders to pacify the agitators failed to yield results.

In Kaliagunj, BJP women supporters put up a road block and set tyres on fire in protest against the party's nominee Soumen Roy. They alleged that Roy who had a tarnished image got the ticket by paying money to the state leadership.