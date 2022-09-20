BJP's 'March to Nabanna' programme: CM meets ACP injured during violence

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Debjit Chatterjee, who was severely injured after being assaulted by BJP supporters during the Nabanna Abhijan of the saffron party.

On Monday evening, Banerjee went to SSKM hospital, where Chatterjee is undergoing treatment for fracture on his right hand.

All India Trinamool Congress tweeted: "Hon'ble CM of West Bengal and our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Official met with Shri Debjit Chatterjee who sustained serious injuries during BJP 4 Bengal's so-called "peaceful protest", at SSKM today. We pray for his speedy recovery!"

The Chief Minister also talked with the doctors treating and asked about the treatment given.