BJP's list of candidates released, fields 56 women for KMC polls

Kolkata: BJP announced its list of candidates for the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election on Monday.



For the first time, since the Mayor in Council system was introduced in 1985, BJP has fielded 56 women candidates including two veterans Meena Devi Purohit and Suneeta Jhawar, both from Burrabazar.

Purohit was the deputy mayor when Subrata Mukherjee was the mayor (2000- 2005). Purohit (ward 9) and Jhawar (ward no 42) have been councilors for the past two decades.

In 2015 when the civic election was last held in Kolkata, BJP had seven councillors.

Two later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and another one councillor Teesta Biswas recently died in a car accident. Thus, BJP has four councillors in the outgoing board.

Senior party leaders including Sukanta Majumdar, party's state president were present during the announcement of the list. Majumdar said the party had given stress on young faces and women.

The sole purpose would be to highlight the failure of the TMC controlled civic board to provide amenities to the people and the mountain high corruption in KMC.