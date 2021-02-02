BJP's infighting woes: Party top brass directs state leaders to abstain from inducting anyone & everyone

Kolkata: Unable to resolve the infighting between the original BJP leaders and defectors, Central BJP leadership asked its counterpart in the state not to induct anyone and everyone in the party.



The infighting has taken an alarming turn. In some cases, clashes broke out in front of the leaders. In South 24-Parganas and Asansol, clashes broke out in front of state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and Union minister of state for Environment Babul Supriyo. In such a scenario, the party has cancelled the joining ceremony at Dumurjala stadium on Sunday.

According to Dilip Ghosh, those who want to join the BJP will now have to take a clearance certificate from the district unit of the party.

Sources said there had been uproar within the party for taking 5 former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to Delhi by chartered flight. The senior party leaders, who had opposed the move, said among those leaders, only one was capable of getting a ticket to contest Assembly election in 2021.

The senior BJP leaders told their counterparts in the state that before taking any such move they should consult with the central leadership. The BJP's decision has put many Trinamool leaders, who were carrying on talks with party leaders, on backfoot.

Senior TMC leaders said after the party's poll debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, an internal investigation was carried out and it was found that many MLAs had helped the BJP candidates secretly to win the polls.

The party began to isolate them and the defectors got a hint that they would not get a ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The BJP, on the other hand, realised that it would not be possible for them to field 294 candidates and nearly 3 lakh booth level workers.

Hence, the leaders got in touch with the disgruntled Trinamool leaders and assumed that the workers would march behind them.

However, their dreams got shattered when Trinamool workers—who were close to Rajib Banerjee—refused to join BJP and threw his pictures hung at the party offices.