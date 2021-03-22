BJP's hunt for candidate continues in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: A section of BJP workers are still on their demand to change candidates in at least two seats in both South and North Dinajpur districts. The party has not fielded any candidate from the Balurghat seat.

Their protest continues demanding change of candidates in South Dinajpur's Harirampur and North Dinajpur's Chakulia. The aggrieved workers sought to cancel the candidates Nilanjan Roy in Harirampur and Sachin Prasad in Chakulia that the saffron party had assigned for contesting the upcoming Bengal polls from the two districts.

On Thursday, the party had released its list of candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the election, where Nilanjan Roy was named as the saffron candidate from the Harirampur assembly constituency. The ticket for Gangarampur, another assembly segment of the district, went to Satyen Roy, who had recently switched camps from the ruling TMC to the BJP. Sachin Prasad was declared as the party candidate from the Chakulia assembly constituency of North Dinajpur. Workers are upset over the candidature.