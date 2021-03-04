BJP's 'false promise' to build Jhargram-Baripada railway link to be major issue in Nayagram

Kolkata: Being confident of its win for the third consecutive terms in Odisha-Jharkhand bordering Nayagram Assembly constituency in Bengal's Jhargram district, the "false assurance" of the BJP leaders of setting up Jhargram-Baripada railway link has come up as a major issue for Trinamool Congress in the Jangalmahal district for the upcoming Assembly polls.



Besides highlighting the overall development carried out by Mamata Banerjee led state government in the past ten years including setting up to two super speciality hospital in the Assembly constituency, Trinamool Congress leaderships are putting forward the issue of "Jhargram-Baripada railway link" before the electorates as an example of "many false assurances of BJP leaders during their rallies ahead of the past elections".

"Many senior BJP leaders, who are known as star campaigners, visited the place ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and gave many assurances to the people of Jangalmahal and one such assurance was the Jhargram-Baripada rail link. With no step to fulfil their "false assurance" has unmasked their actual nature before the people of Jangalmahal," said the two times sitting Trinamool Congress MLA since 2011 of Nayagram Assembly constituency

Dulal Murmu.

Replying to a question regarding the prospect of Trinamool Congress in the forthcoming election as it has trailed by 3,338 votes in 2019 elections despite winning by a margin of 43,255 in 2016, Murmu said: "They had become successful in misinforming the people in the Parliamentary polls. This time the situation has changed and people have realised who is their real friend with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ensuring pension under Jai Jahar and Tapasili Bandhu schemes for the tribal populace. They are also aware that people do not get such benefits in the neighbouring states also."

At the same time almost all 70 wooden bridges across canals were replaced with permanent and motorable ones. Now ambulances can reach near all households with the construction of the bridges in the Assembly constituency with around 2.55 lakh electorates including around 40 percent and 20 percent from scheduled tribes and scheduled caste communities respectively.

Around 70 per cent of the Assembly constituency comprises is covered by forest areas and before setting up of the super speciality hospitals at Kharikamathani and Gopiballavpur people had to travel either to Midnapore district Hospital or Jhargram Hospital and in case of serious patients they had to come to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. "Now the people get world class treatment near their house only. People even from Odisha get treatment at the hospitals," Murmu said.