BJP's factional feud comes to the fore again as violence erupts in Burdwan & Asansol

Kolkata: The infighting between old and new BJP has once again came out in the open in East and West Burdwan on Thursday afternoon.



The old and new BJP supporters clashed at DVC More infront of BJP office on GT Road. Both the groups hurled brickbats at each other.

The old BJP supporters set fire to five vans with BJP flag. A large contingent of police went to the spot and brought the situation under control. The east Burdwan district president of BJP had called a meeting with the new entrants at the party office. When the meeting was on, few hundred old BJP supporters went to the site and gheraoed the party office. They shouted slogans demanding removal of the new entrants from the party. The old BJP supporters alleged that some new entrants hurled brickbats at them from the rooftop of the office.

The old BJP workers retaliated and a clash ensued.

Meanwhile, the new entrants locked the party office from inside. The old supporters set fire to five pick up trucks with BJP flags which had been parked outside the office. A large contingent of police went to the spot and brought the situation under control. The old BJP supporters said the new entrants had beaten them up in the Panchayat elections and it was wrong on the part of the party leadership to allow them to join the party. "We are not going to allow them to work. They have no ideology and will introduce group politics in BJP," said Swapan Sen, an old BJP member.

Clashes took place between old and new BJP workers at Asansol in west Burdwan in presence of Babul Supriyo and Arvind Menon. The leaders were holding a meeting with the workers from the neighbouring areas when the old party members entered the venue and a clash between them and the new entrants took

place. Later, Babul Supriyo said: "It was not a major incident. When five members of a family meet there are conflicting ideas. However, the differences have been addressed and the problem has been sorted out."

The clashes between the old and new BJP supporters have become quite frequent with the old guards refusing to listen to the new entrants.