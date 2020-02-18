'BJP's close ones took cut money, supplied poor quality materials

Kolkata: Allegations have cropped up of engaging BJP's "close ones" against "cut money" to supply materials for the under-construction bridge at Baishnabghata in Malda that collapsed on Sunday night, claiming two lives.



Mausam Noor, who is the Trinamool Congress chief in Malda, alleged that BJP's close associates were engaged to supply the materials. They were accused of taking hefty cut money and supplying poor quality materials, leading to the incident.

She also demanded that the contractor engaged for construction of the bridge should be blacklisted. A thorough probe into the incident must be conducted and it is absolutely necessary to identify those who are responsible for the collapse of the bridge, construction of which had begun just one-and-a-half-years ago.

The Trinamool Congress leader visited the incident site on Tuesday along with the party's other senior leaders from the district. The bridge had collapsed on Sunday night when around nine workers were busy in their work at the site. Five of them fell victim of the incident. Two persons — Srinivas Rao (40), who was an engineer from Andhra Pradesh, and Sachin Pratap Singh (26), from Delhi died. Three more were seriously injured.

Probes have been initiated in this connection. Malda Police have also ordered inquiry into the incident and have urged the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) to visit the spot. On Tuesday, a team comprising scientists from SFSL visited the area and collected samples.

However, another allegation has cropped up as a section of the locals alleged that a crack was spotted four days ahead of the incident. It has been alleged that the work continued despite the crack being spotted without any remedial measures being taken.

The project of constructing the bridge across river Ganga was taken up by the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI). Sources added that a team comprising nine members will be visiting the spot on behalf of NHAI on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that on Monday itself allegations of "faulty design" and use of poor quality materials had started cropping up. Now, the situation has turned grim with the allegation of the Trinamool Congress leader engaging people to supply materials against cut money.

However, it has been stated that all aspects will be taken into consideration while carrying out the probe to ascertain the exact reason behind the collapse.