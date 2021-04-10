BJP's claim of winning 200 seats a lie: TMC

Kolkata: BJP leaders are spreading lies that the party would get over 200 seats in Bengal like the master propagandist of the Nazi regime, Joseph Goebbels, just to confuse people, alleged Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, on Friday.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, Roy said that in an interview Amit Shah had said BJP would continue to quote the figure to confuse people. Calling Shah "Jumla babu," Roy said he had turned into a "pathological liar and his words should not be taken seriously."

He said before the Bihar Assembly election in 2015, Shah had said BJP would form government in Bihar. But, it got 53 seats. "In Chhattisgarh Assembly election, BJP had announced it would get 65 seats and finally ended up with 16. In Jhargram in 2018, BJP had announced to get 81 seats but they got 29 seats. In Maharashtra, BJP had announced to get a two-third majority, but it got one-third seat share. In the Delhi election in 2020, Shah had announced to win but actually it got 8 out of 70 seats. You should not trust this 'Jumla Babu'. His predictions have always turned false. He should get Bharat Ratna for making false predictions," Roy mocked.

The TMC MP said after the CAA got clearance from Parliament, Shah had announced that rules would be made within six months. "They are yet to frame it. MHA said because of Covid it could not be done on time. The first phase of Covid is over and the second phase is coming. No one knows when they will frame the law," he added. Shah had said in every district in Bengal that there were bomb-making units. "The MHA while responding to an RTI stated that it did not have any information in the matter. Shah lied about it as his own department contradicted his statement," Roy maintained. Again, Shah had said a unit of Narayani Sena under the CAPF would be raised. "RTI stated that no step has yet been taken in this matter (Narayani Sena)," he remarked.

Earlier, veteran TMC leader Purnendu showed a video clipping where Shah was found saying "that even the Prime Minister knew that depositing Rs 15 lakh to the account of every individual was false. It was just a statement." "BJP had conducted Lok Sabha polls in 2014 on this issue and now Shah is saying that it was just a statement. It is a party of liars," he added.