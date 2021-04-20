BJP's caste-based politics will not pay any dividend: Dev

BALURGHAT: Claiming that the BJP leaders were playing caste and religion-based politics which will not pay any dividend in the ongoing Assembly election, Tollywood superstar and Ghatal MP Dipak Adhikary alias Dev on Monday said the poll was not based on religion and therefore if religion wins, people will get defeated.



Dev was addressing a public convention in Kamarpara under Balurghat Assembly constituency to campaign for the party candidate Sekhar Das Gupta.

Dev asked where the BJP leaders were when the migrant labourers were stranded in other states and not being able to eat twice daily?

"The BJP leaders are doing politics and dividing people in the name of religion only. Moreover, the leaders including our Prime Minister too kept themselves locked in rooms when lockdown started for COVID-19. But, our leader Mamata Banerjee didn't confine herself to a room during the pandemic situation like other leaders. Rather, she came out from home, arranged food and shelter for the migrant labourers, made necessary arrangements so that they can return to their native places safely and visited different hospitals to look after the ailing people who were suffering from the deadly virus," he said.

Addressing the mammoth rally, he said: "Cast your vote for development. When the people were badly suffering due to COVID-19 lockdown, our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee provided free ration to the poor people so that they can survive."

He conducted similar conventions in Buniadpur for Harirampur candidate Biplab Mitra and Kushmandi for the candidate Rekha Roy. Both the rallies witnessed massive turnouts of teenagers and youngsters.