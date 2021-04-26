BJP's Babul Supriyo campaigns in Entally, tests +ve a day later

Kolkata: At a time when Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders were not observing Covid norms, Babul Supriyo — who tested positive for COVID-19 — had campaigned for the saffron party's candidate in Entally.



Babul tweeted on Sunday to inform that he and his wife were infected with the virus. He is suffering from the disease for the second time. Babul had campaigned for the party's nominee Priyanka Tibrewal on Saturday in Entally. The constituency will go to vote on April 29. Doctors maintained that the person, who tested positive, had been suffering from the infection for at least 72 hours. During this period, the person can infect others.

"Our leader Mamata Banerjee has been alleging that the BJP leaders, who come from outside along with their party workers, have spread the infection. BJP is an irresponsible party, which is trying to grab power by hook or crook," TMC candidate Swarnakamal Saha said.

Earlier, the TMC had requested the Election Commission to club the last three phases into one in view of the pandemic. However, the Commission declined its request.