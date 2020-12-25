BJP's attacks are baseless and insignificant: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she considers the 'baseless attacks' of the saffron brigade to be insignificant as 'it is she who will win (in the forthcoming Assembly polls) at the end of the day.'



Criticising the saffron brigade for insulting eminent personalities, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "It is our bad luck that they (BJP leaders) use filthy languages and do not maintain any ethics while doing politics. They continue accusing me every day as I do not protest against it. I do not protest considering that I will win at the end of day." Banerjee said this while addressing a Press conference at Nabanna

"But, I would like to state that they have now crossed all limits and even insulted eminent personalities. They have damaged the bust of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar and circulated distorted facts about Rabindranath Tagore. Do they want to change history?" Banerjee said, adding that she will be holding a rally at Bolpur on December 29 to protest against the insult of eminent personalities.

Banerjee, who had earlier urged people not to cast a single vote in favour of BJP to

save the tradition and culture of Bengal, said BJP must clarify every 'false claims'

it made.

"We will not leave an inch in getting a reply from them," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister will visit Bolpur on December 28. She will hold the administrative review meeting of the district on Monday.

She is also scheduled to hold some meetings with the party leaders of the district in the evening on the

same day.

On Tuesday, she will be attending the road show at Bolpur that is expected to witness a turnout of lakhs

of people.