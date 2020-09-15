BJP's allegation of abduction demolished

Kolkata: The allegation made by BJP leaders that the next of kin of Ganesh Roy (60), one of their followers had been abducted by police was demolished on Tuesday when Roy's daughter-in-law said that they had been to one of their relative's house.



Roy's body was found hanging from a tree near Goghat railway station in Hooghly district.

On Monday daughter in law of Roy claimed that despite they used to support BJP, the party did not help them during their distress. On the contrary local Trinamool Congress leaders and workers helped them.

Roy, a resident of Khanati village in Goghat, Hooghly left his home on Saturday evening and did not return home. On Sunday morning his body was found hanging from a tree near Goghat railway station which is around two km away from his home. As soon as the news spread, BJP workers put up a blockade on the Arambag-Midnapore road alleging that

Roy had been killed. Some of

the BJP workers vandalized a

Trinamool party office in the

area after being allegedly provoked by local saffron party leaders.

However on Tuesday after the claim by the BJP proved to be false, saffron party leaders took a new strategy by alleging that Roy's family was forced to say such. However, local Trinamool Congress leadership dismissed the allegations and claimed that the party led by Mamata Banerjee always stands by the people in distress.