BJP's Agnimitra Paul to contest from Asansol

Kolkata: BJP has fielded fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul to contest from Asansol Lok Sabha seat where by-election will be held on April 12.



BJP has nominated Keya Ghosh to contest from the Ballygunge Assembly seat that fell vacant after Subrata Mukherjee, the state Panchayats and Rural Development minister, died in 2021.

Paul is the BJP MLA from Asansol North seat. She is the president of BJP Mohila Morcha.

She will be fighting against TMC's Shatrughan Sinha and Partha Mukherjee of the CPI(M).

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Babul Supriyo, a two-time MP, resigned from BJP and joined Trinamool.

Ghosh, on the other hand, will fight against Babul Supriyo and Saira Shah Halim of the CPI(M).

Babul has held two workers' meets in Ballygunge and began his campaign on Thursday. Trinamool has prepared a theme song for the candidate.

This is Ghosh's inaugural debut. She said she is not nervous at all and will put up a stiff fight.

Debashis Kumar, Trinamool Congress South Kolkata president and MLA from Rashbehari, said the party would concentrate to increase the lead.

Mukherjee had won by over 75,000 votes.

He added that the Trinamool workers have welcomed Babul and would work to ensure his smooth victory.