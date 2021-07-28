BJP youth leader's demise at party meet: Unnatural death case initiated

Kolkata: Police initiated an unnatural death case in connection with the demise of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Raju Sarkar.



He died as he fell ill after a heated exchange of words among a section of leaders of the saffron camp during a meeting at the party's Hasting's party office on Monday. Supporting the probe, his family members stated that the exact reason behind his death should come to light and the investigation must also reveal with whom he was engaged in an altercation.

After initiating a case, the police collected footage of CCTV cameras of the BJP's party office and also took statements of some of the leaders including Pratap Bandyopadhyay as they were present when the incident had taken place.

Police came to know after going through footages of surveillance cameras that he had left the party office at around 5.30 pm. He was then taken to SSKM Hospital and then to a private hospital off EM Bypass where he was declared brought dead. As he died on the way to the health care facility, the hospital authorities had contacted the concerned officer at Hastings police station. The autopsy report will reveal the exact reason behind his death.

His mortal remains were taken to the BJP party office where the party leaders paid their respect. Raju's mother said: "I am shocked to hear that my son is no more. He always tried to help people. He had no enemies". She added that no party leaders contacted her till report last came in.

"It is the police who can only find out what had actually taken place in the meeting. Let the police identify with whom the altercation had taken place," his sister said.

BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said that Raju could have been saved if he was provided with basic life support when taken to SSKM Hospital.

Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of Trinamool Congress, said they (BJP leaders) had only taken Raju to the private hospital from SSKM Hospital. "Moreover, it is known to all that Raju had tendered his resignation a few days ago. So the BJP leaders must cooperate with the police to unearth the truth as a respect to Raju," Ghosh said.