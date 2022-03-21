BJP would be trounced by the people of Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha

Kolkata: Film star-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming by election will file his nomination on Monday.



The by-election will be held on April 12 and the result will be announced on April 16.

The BJP would be trounced by the people of Asansol, who will vote for insaf' (justice), Sinha asserted.

Malay Ghatak, state Law minister and a son of the soil said there is overwhelming response among the workers to welcome Sinha. Sinha will be staying at a hotel. His daughter Sonakshi is likely to campaign for her father.

The seat fell vacant after two time BJP MP Babul Supriyo left BJP and joined Trinamool Congress. BJP was able to mobilise the youth force by making false promises in 2019 Lok Sabha election and Babul got 51.16 per cent vote against Moon Moon Sen who got 35.19 percent vote. The situation started changing after the voters realised that the BJP will never keep the promises it had made before the election. In 2021 Assembly election Bidhan Upadhyay, now the Mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation got 52 per cent vote against his BJP rival Arijit Roy who got 38 per cent vote from Barabani seat.

Trinamool candidates Hareram Singh and Narendranath Chakraborty got 43 per cent and 45 per cent votes from Jamuria and Pandabeshwar seats in 2021 Assembly polls.

Malay Ghatak got 52 per cent vote from Asansol North while Tapas Banerjee got 43 per cent vote from Ranigunj Assembly seat in 2021 Assembly election. BJP won Asansol south and Kulti seats in 2021 Assembly election. In the recently concluded municipal election out of 106 seats, Trinamool got 91 seats while the BJP, Congress, Left Front and others got 7, 3, 2 and 3 seats respectively.

Ghatak said in the past one year TMC has strengthened its organisation which has been reflected in the election results and the same story will be repeated in the Lok Sabha by election.