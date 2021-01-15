BJP worse than Covid: Nusrat

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday criticised BJP by stating it is to be worse than Covid in terms of causing harm to people.



"Do you all know what's more harmful than Covid? It is BJP. The reason being they do not understand our culture and they cannot give value to humanity," Jahan said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a blood donation camp at Chandpur of Deganga in North 24-Parganas.

Vehemently criticising the saffron brigade for not giving values to hardships and hardwork of people, she continued her attack on the party saying: "They only know business and nothing. They have lots of money. They are distributing cash at different places. Do you all know what they do after giving money? They create riots among people. Their hands are

blood stained."

She also criticised BJP for its divisive politics. Assuring that Trinamool Congress leaders and workers will stand beside people anytime in case of any trouble in their houses.

She said: "BJP cannot extend such support as they bring leaders from different far off places like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. You will get them only twice in a month. It is a very important aspect to consider as you will get no one beside you for support. So do not extend your support to them."