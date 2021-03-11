BJP workers 'violate' poll norms, TMC files plaint

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ariz Aftab, urging him to take strict action against BJP workers who are allegedly distributing incense sticks and matchboxes bearing the party symbol and pictures of some of their top leaders at Jorasanko and Shyampukur area in north Kolkata.



The letter of complaint by TMC MP Derek O Brien states that the boxes of incense sticks bear photographs of top BJP leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda while the matchboxes bear pictures of Som Mondal, the presumed BJP candidate from the Jorasanko constituency. The complaint states that all the articles distributed bears the party symbol too. "The distribution of freebies of any kind, whatsoever, to electors with the view to influence them or induce them to vote in a particular manner is violative of," the letter reads. The boxes of incense sticks and matchboxes also bear pictures of deities which according to TMC is violation of MCC too. Additional CEO Sanjay Basu said the Commission has made a record seizure of things worth Rs 16 crore on Tuesday.