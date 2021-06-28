BJP workers 'thrash' woman TMC supporter

KOLKATA: BJP workers allegedly assaulted a woman Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter at Harishchandrapur in Malda district.



Kalabati Das, a resident of Kushida village, alleged that some BJP supporters had attacked her home and damaged it. Das, who stays alone with her ailing husband, said she was the only Trinamool supporter in the village.

After the Assembly election results were announced, BJP began to mount pressure on her as she did not vote for the party. Her only son stays away. She said she felt threatened and sought intervention of administration.

Bulbul Khan, TMC general secretary of Malda district said he had received the complaint and those involved in the matter would not be spared.