BJP workers create ruckus, block road after arrest of youth leader

Kolkata: The Khardah police station premises turned into a battlefield after BJP workers created ruckus, demanding release of a BJP Youth leader, who was arrested on charges of threatening Trinamool leaders of Panihati by showing arms.



According to sources, on Wednesday afternoon few local Trinamool Congress leaders were inspecting a ground at Tejpal math area in ward number 2 of Panihati municipality, for a meeting which is scheduled on December 26. When the Trinamool leaders were inspecting, they noticed that an alleged group of BJP workers was taking pictures on their mobile phones. When the Trinamool leaders protested, a local BJP Yuva Morcha leader—identified as Bullet Roy— allegedly threatened them by showing a firearm.

Later, the Trinamool leaders informed Khardah police station and Roy was arrested. In the afternoon, a group of BJP workers staged a blockade on BT Road in front of Khardah police station demanding immediate release of Roy.

The BJP workers paid no heed to the repeated requests made by the police to withdraw the blockade. Later, police forced them to leave the road.

Immediately after this, the BJP workers barged into the police station and created ruckus. Having no other way, police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the unruly BJP workers. Several saffron party workers were also arrested.