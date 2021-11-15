BJP workers clash with police

kolkata: BJP workers and leaders got involved in a clash with the police after being obstructed for holding a



protest rally without permission.

On Sunday morning, the rally had started from the BJP party office at Fultola in Baruipur as it was announced by the saffron party.

Though police did not give any permission for the rally, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and other local leaders started marching towards Baruipur flyover demanding immediate cut of VAT on petrol and diesel.

Near Baruipur flyover police set up barricades to stop the rally.

When the rally reached the spot, BJP workers tried to break the barricade.

When police tried to stop them, a clash broke out. It had been alleged that despite repeated requests, BJP workers refused to stay back.

It had been also alleged that policemen were assaulted by the saffron party workers. Later BJP leaders and workers started demonstrating blocking the road.

However, police compelled the agitators to leave

the place within a few moments. Sources said permission was not granted in the wake of the Covid pandemic situation.