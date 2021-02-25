BJP workers clash with cops, tear TMC flex, pelt stones

Kolkata: A clash broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters on Amherst Street during a rally of the saffron party on Wednesday afternoon.



The BJP workers pelted stones, tore flex and pictures of Trinamool Congress chairperson Mama Banerjee using sticks and steel rods.

According to sources, a rally was organised by the BJP in connection with the 'Paribartan Yatra' from Hrishikesh Park.

After the rath left the Amherst Street and Keshab Chandra Sen street area, BJP workers were heard shouting slogans using abusive words against Trinamool Congress. When a group of Trinamool workers protested, a clash ensued. Soon more Trinamool Congress workers joined the protest. BJP supporters vandalized some vehicles which had been parked on the road. They threw stones and brickbats aiming Trinamool workers. They tore some banners, flex carrying Banerjee's pictures. The police chased away the clashing youths to bring the situation under control.

Trinamool Congress workers staged a demonstration against BJP's vandalism and hooliganism.

In another incident, BJP leaders and workers were stopped during the 'paribartan yatra' of Nabadwip zone at the Kapa more area in Kanchrapara when they tried to violate the route.

Police had given permission for the rally to reach Barrackpore bypassing Bijpur and Kanchrapara town area. When the rally reached the Kapa more, BJP leaders tried to move towards Kanchrapara town. Despite the way being blocked using barricades, saffron party workers tried to break the barriers. Immediately police stopped the saffron party workers and a scuffle broke out between the cops and the BJP workers. Later senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and others started demonstrating. However police ensured that the rally does not move towards the non permitted route which the BJP leaders wanted.

It may be recalled that the BJP workers had vandalized the statue of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar inside the Vidyasagar College after a rally of Amit Shah passed through the area. BJP workers had also vandalized the college premises and also assaulted students who had protested the vandalism by the saffron party workers.