BJP workers clash with cops in city

kolkata: A scuffle broke out between the BJP supporters and police on Monday after the latter prevented them from organising a rally as it did not have the permission to do so. The BJP had organised a rally demanding the state government to waive VAT on petrol and diesel as the Centre reduced the excise duty.



BJP supporters gathered at Muralidhan Sen Lane where the party's state headquarters is situated and were preparing to take out the rally. Senior police officers reached the spot and asked them to show the permission.

As no permission was granted by the police, the cops obstructed the BJP supporters from taking out a rally. This led to an altercation between the BJP leaders and the senior police officers. The BJP supporters tried to break the barriers.

Later, the supporters dispersed shouting slogans criticising Mamata Banerjee. Several saffron camp workers and leaders were detained during the scuffle, a police officer said.

The rally was scheduled to cover the distance between the saffron party's office at Central Avenue to the Metro station in Esplanade. Since morning, the police had put up barricades outside the BJP office to stop activists from holding the rally.

Earlier, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said that the BJP was indulging in "cheap politics" over the issue.

Maintaining that the revenue realised from fuel tax by the Centre is far more than that of states, Ghosh further suggested that some parity should be maintained.

"The BJP is indulging in cheap politics over fuel prices as its apathy in stemming the skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG has been exposed. It has slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel a bit, fine! But that is too little, too less," Ghosh had said.