BJP workers clash with cops during protest march, 58 held for violation

KOLKATA: BJP leaders and workers, who held a protest march in the city on Monday despite being denied permission to conduct the same amid the prevailing Covid situation, got involved in a clash with police during the rally. They were protesting against the vaccination scam.



The police did not give any permission to hold the march to Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said over and again not to hold rallies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the policemen maintained calm and tried to pacify the BJP workers. About 58 BJP workers and leaders, including 21 women, were arrested for violating the Disaster Management Act. They were taken to Presidency correctional home. Later, in the evening all the BJP workers and leaders were released on bail. However, Suvendu Adhikari was absent during the protest rally.

The police had requested the BJP not to organise the rally in view of the Covid pandemic. A letter in this regard was issued on Sunday. But, the BJP leaders, including the state president Dilip Ghosh, were adamant and told the police that the rally would be held despite any permission being given. The BJP had put up a poor show and from the beginning the sole purpose was to create a chaos.

Earlier, it was decided that the BJP workers would meet at Shraddhananda Park and then march towards KMC headquarters on SN Banerjee Road. However, a rally led by Ghosh started from Muralidhar Sen Lane and instead of going to Shradhananda Park, the procession moved towards KMC headquarters after it reached Ganesh Chandra Avenue intersection.

When the police put up a barricade, a scuffle broke out between the BJP workers and police. Meanwhile when the information reached Shraddhananda Park that the rally led by Ghosh was on its way to KMC headquarters, some BJP supporters tried to break the police cordon and join their colleagues.

Meanwhile, additional police force was called in at the place to bring the situation under control. When the saffron party workers tried to break the second barricade, police overpowered them. Again another clash broke out. But this time, police arrested 58 persons including 21 women from in front of Hindustan building. BJP leader Sayantan Basu, Agnimitra Paul and others were arrested for allegedly violating the Covid norms by conducting a rally and political gathering.

According to police sources, around 300 BJP workers and leaders had taken part in the rally.