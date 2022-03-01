BJP workers clash with cops, attempt to disrupt normalcy in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: BJP activists-led by the state party president Sukanta Majumdar were involved in a clash with the policemen here on Monday while they attempted to stop plying of the government buses. The BJP had called a 12-hour statewide bandh alleging rigging in the state's civic polls.

In the morning, the bandh supporters staged a sit-in-demonstration in Balurghat's Tank More in presence of Majumdar and other frontal level party leaders.

They sat on the road and tried to stop the vehicles. The cops had initially tried to convince them in order to lift the blockade. Ignoring their appeal, the agitators shouted slogans and allegedly started 'hooliganism' there.

As the situation was going out of control, the police intervened. Soon a clash between the police and the BJP activists broke out. After being informed about the incident, a large contingent of police and combat force from Balurghat police station reached the spot to restore normalcy. The BJP activists-led by the state party president had earlier staged a demonstration before the state bus stand area and attempted to stop plying of government buses but they were prevented by the police instantly from doing so. Later, Majumdar along with the saffron workers started the same thing before the district administrative building.

The main gate of the building was shut by the demonstrators. In Balurghat, the 12-hour shut down call evoked no response as the local administration and the police had engaged their entire machinery to ensure that the normal life remain unabated.

Daily life was normal and most of the commercial establishments remained open. The attendance in government offices, private sectors and educational institutions

was regular.