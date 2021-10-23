BJP workers clash in front of party's state leadership, ransack hall

KOLKATA: Rumblings of discontent within the BJP's state unit spilled out in the open again when two factions within the party brawled in the presence of party's state president Sukanta Majumdar and his predecessor Dilip Ghosh at Katwa in Paschim Bardhaman on Friday.



As the two leaders arrived at Daihat in Katwa for an organisational meeting of the party, one group started shouting against the leadership of Dilip Ghosh, who had been the BJP state president till mid-September blaming them for aiding ordinary party workers when they were facing "attacks from Trinamool Congress after the Assembly poll results."

As the shouting continued before the mediapersons, another faction soon tried to push away the protestors from the spot resulting in a scuffle where besides fisticuffs, chairs were also thrown. Later, Ghosh said the party would take stern action against those who had created the trouble. "Ours is a disciplined party. If anyone has to say anything, he is free to lodge complaints with the party leadership. Such vandalism by the workers will not be tolerated," he said.

Ghosh threatened the party workers that police would be asked to resort to lathi-charge to ensure that the meeting hall was emptied.

The party workers gathered at the district party office in the morning. They clashed making allegations against each other. The hall, where the meeting was scheduled to be held, was ransacked. The supporters shouted 'go back' slogans, when Ghosh and Majumdar arrived at the spot.

BJP workers alleged that Krishna Ghosh, district president had helped Trinamool Congress candidate to win the Assembly election from Katwa seat against hefty payment. They alleged that the party leadership had deliberately shunted the old guards while the new entrants were given more power. They alleged that the state leaders were inefficient and corrupt. Senior party leaders intervened and pacified the two camps. Majumdar, accompanied by Ghosh, is on a tour to different districts to meet party workers after taking over.