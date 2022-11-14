BJP workers change 'permitted route of rally', create ruckus

KOLKATA: BJP Yuva Morcha workers and supporters had allegedly created ruckus on Friday in Chetla by changing the route of a rally and tried to enter the house of Mayor Firhad Hakim.



According to sources, BJP Yuva Morcha had organised a rally on the issue of increase in dengue cases in the city. The youth wing of the saffron party was granted permission by the Calcutta High Court to hold the rally by following the exact route and orders of the police to ensure no untoward situation or do not hamper normal life of other people. The rally had started from New Alipore and was to be concluded in Chetla Park. Kolkata Police was directed by the High Court to allow the BJP Yuva Morcha to hold the rally.

As directed the rally startd from New Alipore and headed towards Chetla Park. Situation became tense when the workers and supporters changed the way and entered the Pyarimohan Roy road, which leads to the house of Hakim. As a precautionary measure police had set up guard rails on the said road which helped the cops to compel the BJP Yuva Morcha activists from moving forward. When the activists tried to break the barricades and move on, a scuffle broke out between them and the police personnel. Several BJP Yuva Morcha workers were nabbed while maximum of them were dispersed by the cops.