BJP worker's body found hanging

Kolkata: Just a day ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections, tension spread at Salboni in West Midnapore on Friday after a BJP worker's body was found hanging from a tree near his home.



Identified as Lalmohan Soren of Bagmari village in Salboni, the deceased was a BJP worker. The saffron party leadership alleged that Soren was killed and hanged.

However, the Trinamool Congress dismissed the allegation and claimed that Soren committed suicide over family dispute.

However, police have started a probe in the matter.

Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the administration regarding the unnatural death of Soren.

Due to the prevailing tension, vigilance in the area has been intensified.