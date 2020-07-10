BJP workers allegedly destroy Kanho's statue

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers will visit every household in Purulia to collect soil which will be used to reconstruct and reinstall the statue of Kanho Murmu that was destroyed allegedly by BJP workers at Manbazar in Purulia.



The statue was installed on June 30 during the Hul festival. On the next morning the statue was found lying on the ground. Sidho Kanho Mela Committee lodged a complaint with the police against Baidyanath Mandi, a local resident. Mandi is absconding. Trinamool Congress strongly condemned the incident.

In an official communiqué Trimaol Congress accused the BJP for its attempt to destroy Bengal's rich tradition and culture. In 2019 before the Lok Sabha election BJP supporters had vandalized the statue of Pandit Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar on College Street. A new statue was installed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress leaders said BJP has failed to understand the rich culture and heritage of Bengal where people from different communities, religion and provinces have been living happily and peacefully for generations. BJP is trying to wipe out the heritage and history and the contribution of people like Kanho Murmu in upholding the tradition of Bengal.