BJP worker killed by shotgun firing, probe handed to CID: Bengal Police

Kolkata: The BJP worker, who was killed at the party's rally in Siliguri, died due to shotgun injuries and the force does not use such a weapon, the West Bengal Police said on Tuesday, rubbishing the allegations of firing by its personnel.

The probe into the death of BJP worker Ullen Roy at the party's rally on Monday was handed over to the CID, it said.

"As per the PM (post-mortem) report, 'death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries'. Police do not use shotguns.

"It's obvious that during yesterday's protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms," the West Bengal police said in a tweet.

"The deceased received pallet injuries from a shotgun fired from close range by a person standing near the deceased in the protest program. This is unprecedented. Bringing armed persons in protest programs and inciting them to fire is unheard off (sic)," it added.

The state police said there was an intention to create violence by the use of firearms and the CID has been asked to investigate.