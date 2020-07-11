BJP worker held for damaging police vehicles & attacking TMC members

Kolkata: Police arrested Bittu Jaiswal, a BJP worker, who was travelling with party MP Arjun Singh in connection with attack on Trinamool workers and setting up their party office on fire and damaging police vehicles.



Jaiswal is the prime accused in the incident that took place at Halishahar nearly a fortnight ago. Singh, along with 13 BJP workers, went to Barrackpore Court on Friday afternoon and got bail.

When Jaiswal was travelling in one of the motorcades of Singh, police stopped the vehicle and arrested him.

In protest, Singh along with BJP supporters put up a roadblock on BT Road alleging high-handedness of the police personnel.

Jyotipriya Mallick, state Food minister and president of party's North 24-Parganas unit, said Jaiswal was wanted by the police in several cases of murder and dacoity.

He alleged that under Arjun Singh, BJP supporters are trying to create trouble in

different areas of North 24-Parganas, particularly in the Barrackpore belt.