BJP worker arrested for threatening TMC MLA

Kolkata: A BJP worker was arrested on charges of threatening to kill Tollywood actress and TMC's Sonarpur Dakshin MLA Lovely Moitra on Saturday.



Police said Soumen Ghoshal, the accused, was arrested from Burdwan for threatening the MLA over phone. The MLA had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she had been receiving phone calls from an unknown number for quite some days. The caller was threatening her with dire consequences. Initially, she had blocked the number. But it was of no help as the person started making WhatsApp calls to the MLA. Saumen, a resident of Golsi, has also allegedly sent obscene messages to the MLA.

The police initiated a probe based on the complaint of Moitra and tracked the caller to be a resident of Golsi from where he was arrested. His mobile phone has been confiscated.

Moitra, in a video message, attacked the BJP saying: "BJP had been claiming that Trinamool Congress was instigating violence and demolishing the culture and tradition of Bengal. The incident has made it clear that who are actually trying to create tension in the state and adversely affecting the state's peace and harmony. They have never shown respect to the women."