'BJP won't be able to seek votes from refugees if CAA is not implemented'

kolkata: BJP MLA from Haringhata Asim Sarkar left his party leaders in discomfiture on Friday by saying that if the Citizenship Amendment Act, (CAA) is not implemented, the saffron party will not be able to seek votes of the refugees during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



The remark of the BJP legislator who belongs to the Matua community came while the legislator was taking part in the discussion on the West Bengal Krishi Viswavidyalaya (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 in the state Assembly.

"The CAA Bill has been passed by the BJP government in 2019. But three years have elapsed and it has not been implemented. This has infuriated the refugees. They ( the refugees) will not stand by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and I will also not be able to seek votes from them,"he said.

Later he told reporters that he wants implementation of CAA at the earliest otherwise he will not be able to seek votes from the refugees in his constituency.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee thundered that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)will not be allowed to be implemented in Bengal.