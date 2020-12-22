BJP will struggle to cross double digit in 2021 polls, says Prashant Kishor

Kolkata: Demolishing tall claims of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said the BJP would struggle to cross 'double digit' in the forthcoming elections in Bengal. He threw a challenge that if BJP does better, he will 'quit the space.'



Kishor tweeted: "For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality, BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!"

For the past few months, BJP's sole purpose has been to dislodge Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections. The national leaders have been coming to Bengal regularly. The state has been divided into five zones and a national leader has been assigned to oversee their activities.

However, the induction of former Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari into the saffron party has not gone down well in East Midnapore. In Nandigram, from where he was elected as the MLA in the 2016 Assembly election, families of martyrs had garlanded his poster with worn-out shoes. In East Midnapore, Trinamool Congress workers are organising rallies shouting the slogan 'Drive out the Mir Jafars and save the party.'

To counter the allegations raised by the BJP leaders, Trinamool Congress holds press conferences at its headquarters every afternoon.

TMC leaders declined BJP's claim that the ruling party had kept people deprived of the benefits of Ayushman Bharat. They also rubbished the saffron party's allegation that the farmers were deprived of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The leaders insisted that people in Bengal were given free health insurance cards under the Swasthya Sathi scheme, which was launched two years before Ayushman Bharat.

Kishor's strategies like 'Didi ke Bolo' and 'Banglar Yuba Shakti' are very successful projects. His team developed contacts with people in all the 341 blocks, surveying whether the benefits of various schemes were reaching the masses or not.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the media to highlight Duare Sarkar, the most successful initiative of the state government, which has so far attracted 1.64 crore people. Interestingly, a section of the media is silent on the issue and continues to show activities of the BJP leaders.