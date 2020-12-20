BJP will not even get 50 seats: Trinamool

Kolkata: Dubbing BJP as a "party of extortionists" and a "garbage of lies", veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee, on Saturday, claimed that the saffron party will not even get 50 seats in the forthcoming Assembly ellection.



Refuting Union Home minister Amit Shah's claim that BJP will secure more than 210 seats in the 2021Assembly election in the state, the MP said: "Under no circumstances, the saffron party would get more than 50 seats."

Banerjee stated that the Home minister was misusing his powers by using various central agencies to threaten the opposition leaders in the country. Taking an indirect jibe at Shah's act of having lunch with a farmer's family during his visit to the state, Banerjee said: "Such a gesture wasn't sufficient to become a friend of the farmers, who are protesting across the country against the draconian farm laws."

He said: "You (Amit Shah) and your party (referring to the BJP) have sold agriculture to the industrialists. The agitation against the farms Bills is reminding us of the historic revolt by the Indigo farmers during the British rule."

Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Saturday, Banerjee lashed out at Shah's statement that no development had taken place in Bengal and Trinamool was going for dynastic rule.

Calling Shah's public meeting at Midnapore a 'flop show', Banerjee said: "Shah does not know the political history of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee was removed from Congress and she did not go to any political party but set up a new party-Trinamool Congress." Commenting sarcastically, Banerjee said that a senior leader should know the political history of the state before making any comment. He further dubbed BJP as a 'garbage of lies' and the "most corrupt party in the country".

Banerjee slammed Shah's criticism of TMC for allegedly practising dynasty politics. Rubbishing such allegations, the TMC leader implied that the Home Minister's own son was in a top position in the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India. "Shah should tell under whose influence his son became the Secretary of BCCI?"asked Banerjee.

The TMC MP also demanded a response on the 'dynasty politics of Adhikari family.' "It is a family, from which there are two MPs, one minister and one chairman of a municipality. No family in India has this record," he said.

Banerjee said no one in Mamata Banerjee's family had ever expressed the desire to become the Chief Minister. "People made her the Chief Minister because of

her sustained movement against the misrule of CPI (M)," he said.

Refuting Shah's statement that no development had taken place in Bengal under Trinamool regime, Banerjee said that Shah should enlighten why the country's GDP had gone down to (-)7.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent in 2014.

"He (Shah) should have spoken about why the Centre is selling one after another the PSUs. In 2014, BJP had said 2 crore youths would be given jobs per year. The time has come when they should publish a report card containing the total number of jobs, they have given in the past seven years," he said.

Banerjee also criticised the Centre over its lack of clarity about the Covid vaccine. "During his meeting with the Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had behaved in such a way as if the vaccine was ready for use. But, he had no idea about when the vaccine would hit the market or its price," Banerjee said.

Banerjee said 1.63 crore people in the state were employed under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in the past 10 years. During this period, 249.03 core man days were created.

"The Utkarsha Bangla scheme, which was introduced in 2016, has bagged an international award. Through this scheme, 3 lakh youths were trained in the state. Under the Kanyashree project, 67 lakh girls were given financial assistance," Banerjee added.

He said Duare Sarkar and Swasthya Sathi scheme had received overwhelming response from people. "With so much development taking place in Bengal, it is certain that the people will elect Mamata Banerjee for the third time," he insisted.