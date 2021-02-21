BJP will not be able to win state even in seven lifetimes: Abhishek

Siliguri: 'Sagar theke pahar, Jonogoner rai, Banglar meyekei chai' (Be it by the sea or in the hills, people in Bengal want their own daughter): that's what Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee said on Saturday—echoing his party's newly-launched slogan for 2021 polls—while addressing a tightly-packed rally in Nagrakata village of Jalpaiguri district.



Banerjee, who is also the national president of Trinamool Youth Congress, challenged that BJP, would not be able to win Bengal even in seven lifetimes. "In 2016 we won 211 seats, this time we will win 250," stated Banerjee. Amid a sea of enthused supporters echoing his rhetoric, Banerjee said: "Aapko dhoka diya hain daas saal. Aab aap unko dhoka do. BJP ko jawab deneka time aa gaya (The BJP has betrayed you for more than ten years. Now it is time for you to do the same. It is time to give a befitting reply to BJP for betraying you all)."

The youth president stated that in the past the BJP-led Union Government had been making false promises alone thereby betraying the masses. "Take whatever money they offer but go and press the TMC button on the EVM machines during polls. They understand the language of betrayal only," Banerjee added.

He further stated that Union Home minister Amit Shah had vowed that if the BJP would come to power, then farmers would receive Rs 18,000 each. "Such is the ego of BJP that unless they form the government in this state, they will not give funds. But whose money is it? It is our money. In the past they have collected rupees five lakh twenty five thousand crore from Bengal and now they are using that money to buy MLAs," alleged Banerjee. He stated that Bengal would never sell votes for money.

"Modiji calls himself a chaiwala but what has he done for you all or for the tea industry?" questioned Banerjee. Incidentally, the Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts are popular

as the tea belt.

"However Mamata Banerjee kept her words. She hiked the wages of the tea garden workers and even launched the Cha Shundari scheme whereby houses are being built for tea garden workers," stated Banerjee.

He stated that despite not being able to create a "Shonar Bharat" in all these years, BJP is now talking of building "Shonar Bangla." "They have sold everything including PSUs like Railways and BSNL. Price of fuel has skyrocketed,"

stated Banerjee.

Training guns at the TMC defectors, Banerjee stated: "All robbers and dacoits have joined the BJP. Now, they want the same government in the State and the Centre so that they can rob with ease and with uniformity," scorned Banerjee.