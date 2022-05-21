BJP using institutions like Border Road Organisation to endorse its political agenda, says Trinamool

kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has severely criticised the BJP for 'shamelessly using' institutions like the Border Roads Organisation ( BRO) to endorse their political agenda.



Trinamool Congress tweeted: "BRO india is now promoting the posters of BJP4India's IT Cell! BJP is shamefully using institutions to forward their political agenda. Shockingly enough, PM Narendra Modi remains SILENT while BJP trolls and their ringmaster Amit Malviya operate freely RIGHT UNDER HIS NOSE!"

Border Roads Organisation ( BRO) has used the poster made by the BJP for its Twitter handle to project construction of a twin tunnel at 13,000 feet.

BRO tweeted: "India to get world's longest twin tunnel. Border Roads Organisation will provide all weather connectivity to Tawang.

The Rs 700 crore tunnel will ensure better movement of troops and weaponry to counter China. The Modi government is ensuring INFRA development in far flung border areas to strengthen national security."

Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent over the issue when the BRO was using BJP's poster in its tweeter handle to project its achievement.

Trinamool leaders said it has proved its long standing allegation that BJP had lowered the prestige of all the institutions and converted them into its offices.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee had said over and again how the BJP was using the agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass and scare the opposition parties for its own vested interests.

Trinamool Congress leaders also alleged that BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya was responsible for all such activities. TMC alleged that Malviya had gone unopposed due to the tacit support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.